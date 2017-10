Telecom antennas of Spain's telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - The board of Spanish telecommunications company Cellnex (CLNX.MC) will meet on Monday to discuss moving the company’s headquarter to Madrid from Barcelona, sources with knowledge of the decision said on Monday.