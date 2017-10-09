Catalonia's High Court asks Spanish police to provide security in case of independence

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalonia’s High Court has asked for Spanish national police to provide extra security at the court building in case the Catalan parliament goes ahead with a unilateral declaration of independence, the court said on Monday.

The decision to ask for Spanish national police to supplement Catalan police guarding the building was taken in order to increase the security of the building and to “guarantee its full and normal operation” in the event of a Catalan declaration of independence from Spain, the court said in a statement.