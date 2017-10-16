Spain's High Court says Catalan police chief will not be detained

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Monday that Catalonia’s police chief would not be held in custody after the state prosecutor earlier asked for his detention while he is formally investigated for sedition.

A court spokesman said Josep Lluis Trapero’s passport would be withdrawn and he would not be able to leave Spain while the investigation continues.

Prosecutors had previously alleged that Trapero failed to rescue officers from the Civil Guard, a national police force, who were trapped inside a Catalan government building in Barcelona by pro-independence protesters in September.