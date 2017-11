MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme court has begun processing rebellion charges raised against Catalonia’s parliament speaker Carme Forcadell as well as other senior lawmakers from the region, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

A supporter of former Catalan Government Presidency Councillor Francesc Homs holds the Catalan Estelada flag outside Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spain’s state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalan leaders over their push to separate from Spain.