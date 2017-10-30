Catalonia should remain part of Spain after vote - minister

KIEV (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said on Monday that he hoped and believed a regional election in Catalonia would result in the territory remaining part of Spain.

“We hope, with the help of these elections, to restore legal governance and rule of law in Catalonia,” Dastis said, speaking through an interpreter during a briefing in Kiev.

“We hope and believe that after these elections, Catalonia will again be the same society it was before: open and integrated.” he said.