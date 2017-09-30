FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain seals off more than half schools earmarked for Catalan poll
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
September 30, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in 19 days

Spain seals off more than half schools earmarked for Catalan poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain’s government said on Saturday police had sealed off 1,300 of 2,315 schools in Catalonia which had been designated as polling stations for a banned independence referendum.

An official government source said 163 schools which have been earmarked as voting centres have been occupied by families.

People supporting the referendum have camped out overnight in schools in an effort to prevent an order by the head of the Catalan regional police to evacuate and close polling stations by 6 a.m. on Sunday, before the voting is due to open at 9 a.m.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Alexander Smith

