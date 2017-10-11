FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission backs efforts to ensure unity in Spain
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 8 days ago

EU Commission backs efforts to ensure unity in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it supported efforts to promote unity in Spain after Catalan moves to declare independence.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont made a symbolic declaration of independence from Spain late on Tuesday but then immediately suspended it to allow for talks with the Madrid government.

“The Commission is following closely the situation in Spain and reiterates its earlier call for full respect of the Spanish constitutional order,” Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference, confirming the EU executive had discussed the crisis briefly at its weekly meeting.

“We are supporting efforts to overcome division and fragmentation, to ensure unity and respect of the Spanish constitution,” he added.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.