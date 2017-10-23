FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission says it has not changed its position on Catalonia
October 23, 2017

EU Commission says it has not changed its position on Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had not changed its position on Catalonia after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced he would invoke special constitutional powers to fire the regional government and force a new election.

“The position is well known. We’ve always said we respect the constitutional and legal arrangement of Spain,” a Commission spokesman said.

He added that the measures taken were “precisely to be seen within that constitutional context”.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Lily Cusack; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

