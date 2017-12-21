FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Catalan leader Puigdemont seen regaining regional leadership
#World News
December 21, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 4 days ago

Former Catalan leader Puigdemont seen regaining regional leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was on track to regain the leadership of Spain’s northeastern region after preliminary results showed a coalition of secessionist parties winning a majority in regional elections.

Carles Puigdemont, the dismissed President of Catalonia, reacts while viewing the results in Catalonia's regional election in Brussels, Belgium, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Puigdemont went on self-imposed exile in Brussels in October after conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sacked his regional government when they organised an illegal independence referendum and later proclaimed a Catalan republic.

The separatist parties were seen getting a total of 70 seats in the 135-seat assembly, official data with 76 percent of the votes counted showed. Puigdemont’s Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) were seen winning 34 of those seats, ahead of two other separatist parties.

Final results are expected after midnight.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Julien Toyer

