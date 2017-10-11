France calls for Catalonia discussions within Spanish constitution

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Wednesday reiterated a call for the Spanish government to be left to resolve the secession crisis in the northern region of Catalonia within the framework of Spain’s constitution.

“We call for discussions within the framework of the Spanish constitution,” French government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters. “It is not France’s place to take a stand on Spain’s internal affairs,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the European Union should not mediate in Spain’s worst political crisis since an attempted coup in 1981.