France's Macron backs Spain's constitutional unity in call to PM Rajoy
#World News
October 2, 2017

France's Macron backs Spain's constitutional unity in call to PM Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his support for Spain’s constitutional unity in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a source in the president’s office said on Monday.

Hundreds were injured on Sunday when police tried to disrupt a referendum on Catalonian independence that Madrid has deemed illegal.

“The president underlined his support for Spain’s constitutional unity,” the source said. The source made no reference to the tactics used by Spanish police.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

