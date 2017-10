A man shows an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a Catalan pro-independence meeting at Tarraco Arena in Tarragona, south of Barcelona, Spain September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government said on Friday it had passed measures to increase control over how Catalonia spends its money in an effort to block the regional government from using state cash to pay for an illegal independence referendum.

“These measures are to guarantee that not one euro will go towards financing illegal acts,” Budget Minister Cristobal Montoro said following the weekly cabinet meeting.