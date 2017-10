FILE PHOTO - The logo of Spanish utility company Gas Natural Fenosa is seen on top of one of its main buildings in Madrid February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish utility Gas Natural on Friday decided to move its legal base from Barcelona to Madrid, a source close to the company said, the latest of several Catalonia-based firms to leave the region as it considers declaring independence.

Spain’s government on Friday passed a law to make it easier for companies to move their operations around the country.