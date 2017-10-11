FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solution to Catalonia crisis only under Spanish law - Germany
October 11, 2017

Solution to Catalonia crisis only under Spanish law - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People react as they watch a session of the Catalonian regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

BERLIN (Reuters) - A dispute between the Spanish government and the leaders of Catalonia over the region’s efforts to seek independence could only be solved through talks based on the Spanish constitution, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

”A unilateral declaration of Catalonian independence would be irresponsible,“ Gabriel said in a statement. ”A solution can only be found through talks on the basis of the rule of law and within the framework of the Spanish constitution.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Victoria Bryan

