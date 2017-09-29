FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish court orders Google to delete app used for Catalan independence vote
September 29, 2017

Spanish court orders Google to delete app used for Catalan independence vote

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s High Court on Friday ordered Google (GOOG.O) to delete an application that it said Catalan separatists were using to spread information about a disputed independence vote this Sunday.

The court said the “On Votar 1-Oct” application on the Google Play smartphone app store opposed an order in September from Spain’s Constitutional Court to suspend the referendum while it determined its legality.

The court also ordered Google to block any future applications developed by the gmail address “Onvotar1oct@gmail.com”, according to a written ruling. Nobody at Google in Spain was immediately available to comment.

Catalonia’s government said on Friday it was determined to go ahead with the vote which Spain’s government calls illegal.

Reporting by Angus Berwick and Robert Hetz

