FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain moves towards activating "nuclear option" on Catalonia crisis
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 10:29 AM / in 8 days

Spain moves towards activating "nuclear option" on Catalonia crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday took the first step towards activating article 155 of the Spanish constitution, a so-called nuclear option that would allow him to suspend Catalonia’s political autonomy and take over the region.

“The cabinet has agreed to require formally to the Catalan government to confirm whether it has declared or not independence,” Rajoy said in a televised address.

“The answer from the Catalan president will determine future events, in the next few days,” he also said, adding he would keep acting in a “cautious and responsible” way.

This formal requirement is needed to trigger the article 155 though the constitution does not establish any specific time frame for the answer.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.