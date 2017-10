Grifols's logo is seen before the 2016 annual shareholders meeting in Sant Cugat del Valles, north of Barcelona, Spain May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Grifols (GRLS.MC) has no plans to leave Catalonia at the moment but, if the current situation changes in a way which could affect the company’s business, the board will take appropriate steps, a company sources said on Monday.