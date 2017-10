A man holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as people gather at Plaza Catalunya after voting ended for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - The Catalan health service said 893 people received medical attention as a result of injuries sustained during clashes with police on Sunday.

Four of those people were seriously injured but stable, the health service said in a statement.