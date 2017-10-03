FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's King Felipe says committed to Spanish unity amid Catalan crisis
October 3, 2017 / 7:32 PM / in 16 days

Spain's King Felipe says committed to Spanish unity amid Catalan crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Spain's King Felipe VI delivers his speech during the inauguration of the 6th European "Transfiere" Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation in Malaga, southern Spain February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s King Felipe VI said on Tuesday he was committed to the unity of Spain as he accused Catalan leaders, who staged a banned independence referendum on Sunday, of shattering democratic principles and of dividing Catalan society.

In a televised address to the nation, the king said the “irresponsible behaviour” of the Catalan leaders had undermined social harmony in Catalonia. “Today Catalan society is fractured and in conflict,” he said.

He said the Spanish crown was strongly committed to the Spanish constitution and to democracy and underlined his commitment as king “to the unity and permanence of Spain.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

