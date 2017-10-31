FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium PM says did not invite ousted Catalan leader to Brussels
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
Sport
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 2:18 PM / in 18 hours

Belgium PM says did not invite ousted Catalan leader to Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president ousted by Spain, did not come to Belgium on invitation of the country’s government, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Tuesday, adding that he would be treated as any other EU citizens.

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel briefs the media during a European Union leaders summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Puigdemont held a press conference in Brussels saying he accepted the snap election called by the central government in Madrid but called for judicial guarantees before returning to Spain.

“The Belgian government has not taken a single step to encourage Mr. Puigdemont to come to Belgium,” the office of Prime Minister Charles Michel said in a statement.

“The Belgian government has repeatedly called for a political dialogue to solve the crisis in Spain, in the framework of national and international order,” it added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.