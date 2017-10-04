FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan pro-independence parties request parliamentary vote on Monday
October 4, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 15 days ago

Catalan pro-independence parties request parliamentary vote on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Pro-independence parties Junts pel Si and CUP have requested a debate and vote on independence from Spain to be held on Monday at the regional government’s parliament, a regional government political source said on Wednesday.

They made the request at a closed-door parliamentary committee held on Wednesday, the source said.

Pro-independence parties hold a slim majority of seats in the regional government meaning that any vote on a declaration of independence will be a formality.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day

