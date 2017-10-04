FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's high court calls head of Catalan police to testify
October 4, 2017 / 7:57 AM / in 15 days

Spain's high court calls head of Catalan police to testify

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Josep Lluis Trapero, Chief of Catalan Regional Police "Mossos D'Esquadra", arrives to attend a security meeting ahead of the banned October 1 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Wednesday it has called on the head of the Catalan police, Josep Lluis Trapero, to testify for the alleged crime of sedition in relation to arrests of high-ranking officials over the organisation of a banned independence vote.

High Court judge Carmen Lamela has also called on deputy police official Teresa Laplana and the heads of the independent groups Omnium Cultural and the ANC, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez.

Spanish police raided Catalan government offices and arrested officials September 20 to halt a banned referendum on independence.

Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel

