#World News
December 4, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated a day ago

Catalonia's pro-independence parties seen losing majority in election - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NMADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s pro-independence parties were seen losing their parliamentary majority in the regional election on Dec. 21, an official poll showed on Monday.

Pro-independence party Junts per Catalunya was seen winning 25-26 seats, ERC another 32 seats and extreme-left party CUP 9 seats, according to the poll carried out by Sociological Research Centre (CIS).

That would give the pro-independence camp just 67 seats in the 135-seat regional parliament, stripping them of the previous slim majority.

The government’s People’s Party (PP) would win just 7 seats while the Socialists would take 21 and the market friendly Ciudadanos 31-32 seats, the poll showed. CatComu-Podem, the Catalan arm of the anti-austerity Podemos party, could win 9 seats, according to the survey.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
