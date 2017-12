MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Friday said the absolute majority won by separatists in a regional election on Thursday was a victory of the “Catalan republic” over the Spanish state.

Carles Puigdemont, the dismissed President of Catalonia, arrives to speak after watching the results of Catalonia's regional election in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Puigdemont was speaking from Brussels, where he went into self-imposed exile after his government was sacked by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in October when it declared independence from Spain.