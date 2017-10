Catalan President Carles Puigdemont leaves the stage after a news conference at Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Catalonia’s regional government Carles Puigdemont will make a statement at 9 pm (1900 GMT / 2000 British time), a source from the governmental office said on Wednesday.