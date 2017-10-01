FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalans start to form queues to vote in independence referendum - witnesses
October 1, 2017 / 3:23 AM / in 18 days

Catalans start to form queues to vote in independence referendum - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People arrive at the Municipal Sport Center, a polling station for the banned independence referendum, in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalans started to form queues to vote in an independence referendum early on Sunday morning in defiance of the Spanish government’s attempts to prevent the vote, Reuters witnesses said.

Lines of voters were starting to form at several designated polling stations in Barcelona schools.

The referendum has been declared illegal by Spain’s central government and it was unclear if voting stations would be allowed to open at 9 A.M. (0700 GMT) as planned.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

