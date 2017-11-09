FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain could again revise down 2018 growth forecast due to Catalonia - Rajoy
November 9, 2017 / 11:51 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Spain could again revise down 2018 growth forecast due to Catalonia - Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government could again revise down the country’s 2018 economic growth forecast due to the political crisis in Catalonia, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday.

“It is affecting tourism, it is affecting some entities and it is affecting trade. We have seen some worrying figures. And it could be that next year effectively this will lead to a cut to growth,” Rajoy told reporters in the city of Salamanca.

The government already revised down 2018 growth from 2.6 percent to 2.3 percent last month.

Rajoy said he would respect the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court which on Thursday is hearing sedition allegations from state prosecutors against the Catalan parliament speaker and five other Catalan lawmakers.

