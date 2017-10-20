Spain to present measures to impose direct rule on Oct. 21 - PM Rajoy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he would announce on Saturday measures to impose direct rule on the wealthy region of Catalonia over its bid to secede.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Speaking in Brussels, Rajoy added the measures, based on a never-before-used article of Spain’s 1978 constitution, would have backing from the main opposition Socialist party, and centrist group Ciudadanos.

Rajoy has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Oct. 21.