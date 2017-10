MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday called for calm in a tweet posted minutes after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from the rest of the country in a disputed vote that will likely be declared illegal.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) listens to Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria during a debate at the upper house Senate in Madrid, Spain, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

“I ask for calm from all Spaniards. The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia,” Rajoy wrote.