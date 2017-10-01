FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
There was no independence referendum in Catalonia today: Spain PM
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
October 1, 2017 / 11:56 PM / in 18 days

There was no independence referendum in Catalonia today: Spain PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia failed to hold an independence referendum on Sunday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said, after more than 760 people were injured in clashes between police and voters during a ballot Madrid said was illegal.

The people of Catalonia had been tricked in to taking part in the banned vote, Rajoy said, adding that the referendum was a strategy by the regional government against legality and democratic harmony and was a “path that leads to nowhere.”

Rajoy thanked security forces for upholding the law and doing their job.

He also called to meet with all Spanish political parties to discuss the country’s future following the referendum.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day

