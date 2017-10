Sabadell bank's logo is seen at an ATM machine outside one of the bank's branches in Madrid, Spain, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera - D1AETAJSXWAA

MADRID (Reuters) - The board of Catalan lender Sabadell (SABE.MC) will meet on Thursday to discuss moving its headquarters from Catalonia, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“This afternoon the board will meet to discuss a possible transfer of the headquarters,” said the source.