Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - spokeswoman
#World News
October 5, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 13 days ago

Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sabadell bank's headquarters is seen in Barcelona, Spain, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC19A1888CC0

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish lender Sabadell (SABE.MC) decided on Thursday to transfer its legal base from Catalonia to Alicante, a bank spokeswoman said.

The decision by Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fifth biggest lender, comes as businesses in the wealthy northeastern region are growing increasingly worried about political upheaval there as the Catalan parliament considers whether to press ahead with a plan to unilaterally declare independence from Spain.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

