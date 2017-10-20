FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish Senate could approve Catalan direct rule measures as soon as next week - spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
market analysis
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
china
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in 4 days

Spanish Senate could approve Catalan direct rule measures as soon as next week - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s upper house Senate could vote on measures to impose direct rule on Catalonia, revoking the wealthy region’s autonomy in response to a secession bid, as soon as the end of next week, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Senate must create a committee to debate the measures, which have never been used before. The committee will probably meet on Oct. 23, the spokeswoman said.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will then be given an opportunity to reply. The entire upper house, where the ruling People’s Party holds a majority, will then vote on the measures as soon as Oct. 27.

Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.