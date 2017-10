MADRID (Reuters) - A statement by the leader of Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont due to have been made at 1430 CET (1230 GMT) on Thursday has been cancelled, the regional government said.

The empty podium is seen after Catalan President Carles Puigdemont cancelled a scheduled statement at the regional government headquarters, in Barcelona, Spain, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina