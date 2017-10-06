FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conditions not ripe for role in Spain-Catalonia talks - Swiss
October 6, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 12 days

Conditions not ripe for role in Spain-Catalonia talks - Swiss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Neutral Switzerland is in touch with Spain and Catalonia about resolving a row over the region’s moves towards independence but conditions for promoting talks are not yet ripe, the foreign ministry in Bern said on Friday.

“Facilitation can only be provided if both parties request it. Switzerland is in contact with both parties, but the conditions for facilitation are not in place at this stage,” a spokesman said by email in response to a query.

He described the situation in Catalonia as an internal Spanish political matter and said Switzerland respected the sovereignty of Spain.

Reporting by John Miller and Michael Shields; editing by Andrew Roche

