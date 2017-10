FILE PHOTO - President of the European Council Donald Tusk listens at a news conference during the European Union Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk appealed to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday to seek ways to avoid escalation in Catalonia and the use of force following Sunday’s independence referendum in the region.

After speaking to Rajoy, Tusk tweeted: “Sharing his constitutional arguments, I appealed for finding ways to avoid further escalation and use of force.”