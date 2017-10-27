FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. backs Spanish efforts to block break-away by Catalonia
October 27, 2017 / 3:14 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. backs Spanish efforts to block break-away by Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department, reacting to Spanish efforts to block a Catalan independence bid, said on Friday that Catalonia is an integral part of Spain and Washington backs Madrid’s efforts to keep the country united.

“Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government’s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

