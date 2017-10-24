VW's Catalonia-based unit says will move HQ if legal security in doubt

MADRID (Reuters) - Automaker Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Catalonia-based unit SEAT would move its registered office if it was felt there was no longer legal security in Catalonia but so far has not had to make that decision, SEAT Chairman Luca de Meo said on Tuesday in an internal letter to staff.

A logo of Spanish carmaker SEAT, part of the Volkswagen Group, is seen during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Political stability and legal certainty, along with being based in the European Union, were essential for the company in terms of workers, the economic health of the company and shareholder trust, he said in the letter seen by Reuters.

Seat employs more than 14,000 people in the Spanish northeastern region.