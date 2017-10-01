Catalan voters in banned referendum block doors of polling stations in case of police action

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalan voters have begun to block doors and to congregate outside voting stations to protect them in case of police action to prevent a banned referendum on Catalonia breaking away from Spain.

Organisers at a polling station in one Barcelona school asked people to block the entrance and to use passive resistance if police intervened to prevent voting, which is due to start at 9 AM (0700 GMT), a Reuters reporter at the scene said. People were concentrating in doors and hallways to block the entrance.

Pictures from other voting stations showed crowds grouped in formation outside.