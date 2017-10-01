FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan voters in banned referendum block doors of polling stations in case of police action
October 1, 2017

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalan voters have begun to block doors and to congregate outside voting stations to protect them in case of police action to prevent a banned referendum on Catalonia breaking away from Spain.

Organisers at a polling station in one Barcelona school asked people to block the entrance and to use passive resistance if police intervened to prevent voting, which is due to start at 9 AM (0700 GMT), a Reuters reporter at the scene said. People were concentrating in doors and hallways to block the entrance.

Pictures from other voting stations showed crowds grouped in formation outside.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

