NATO says Catalonia issue domestic matter to be resolved by Spain
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 3:37 PM / in 20 hours

NATO says Catalonia issue domestic matter to be resolved by Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain remains an important NATO ally and Catalonia is a domestic issue that should be resolved by the Spanish institutional framework, a NATO official said on Friday.

Asked about the Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence, a NATO official said: “Spain is a committed ally, which makes important contributions to our shared security. The Catalonia issue is a domestic matter which should be resolved within Spain’s constitutional order.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

