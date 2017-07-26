FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 days
Spain's Rajoy denies knowledge of party slush fund in court
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 9 days

Spain's Rajoy denies knowledge of party slush fund in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES, Spain (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday denied any knowledge of an illegal financing scheme within his conservative People's Party (PP) and said he not taken any illicit payments, as he testified in court in a long-running corruption case.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Rajoy is the first sitting premier in Spain to be called to court as a witness. The trial centres on graft allegations involving businesses and small city councils, but it has tainted the PP and led to allegations of a slush fund within the party.

Asked in court whether he knew whether there was an illegal financing scheme for election campaigns within the party and cash donations from anonymous donors, a combative Rajoy said: "Never."

"I never heard anything because, as I have stated, I was never in charge of financial matters within the party," Rajoy said.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day

