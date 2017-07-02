FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Hundreds of thousands march for LGBT rights in Madrid
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2017 / 9:21 PM / a month ago

Hundreds of thousands march for LGBT rights in Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people marched for LGBT rights in the WorldPride parade in Madrid on Saturday.

Slideshow (11 Images)

A convoy of more than 50 floats snaked through central Madrid amid a carnival atmosphere as part of celebrations marking the WorldPride parade, a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights that has been held in several cities across the world since its inception in 2000.

Politicians from across the political spectrum walked ahead of the parade, passing through the Spanish capital which was decked out in rainbow flags to mark the occasion.

“Madrid wants you to remember, and to never forget, that whoever you love, Madrid loves you,” Madrid's Mayor Manuela Carmena wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The parade took place amid heavy security measures, with a massive police presence throughout Madrid.

Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Sam Edwards

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.