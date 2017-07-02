Hundreds of thousands march for LGBT rights in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people marched for LGBT rights in the WorldPride parade in Madrid on Saturday.

A convoy of more than 50 floats snaked through central Madrid amid a carnival atmosphere as part of celebrations marking the WorldPride parade, a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights that has been held in several cities across the world since its inception in 2000.

Politicians from across the political spectrum walked ahead of the parade, passing through the Spanish capital which was decked out in rainbow flags to mark the occasion.

“Madrid wants you to remember, and to never forget, that whoever you love, Madrid loves you,” Madrid's Mayor Manuela Carmena wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The parade took place amid heavy security measures, with a massive police presence throughout Madrid.