FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spire Healthcare to pay out 27 million pounds to victims of Ian Paterson
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 3:32 PM / in a month

Spire Healthcare to pay out 27 million pounds to victims of Ian Paterson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spire Healthcare (SPI.L) said it decided to settle claims against the company relating to actions by Ian Paterson, a former breast surgeon currently facing jail-time for carrying out operations on patients he wrongly diagnosed.

Ian Paterson, who was employed as a consultant by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, and who also operated in Spire’s Parkway and Little Aston hospitals, was found guilty of the 20 charges he faced, the company said in April.

Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm said 750 patients who were wrongly diagnosed would be compensated by a fund, the company said on Wednesday, adding that it will provide “a mechanism for dealing with” any new claims brought before Oct. 30, 2018.

The fund will be paid for by the company and the insurers of Ian Paterson, the company said. Spire Healthcare’s contribution will be 27.2 million pounds.

The decision is expected to be considered by the high court in October.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.