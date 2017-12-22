FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WADA lifts suspension of France anti-doping laboratory
December 22, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 4 days ago

WADA lifts suspension of France anti-doping laboratory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France’s main anti-doping laboratory has had its suspension lifted after it corrected its “deficiencies”, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The Paris laboratory, where disgraced American cyclist Lance Armstrong’s samples were tested, was suspended on Oct. 31 after it self-reported analytical issues.

WADA said it was satisfied the laboratory had corrected “non-conformities” with the international standards.

“We are confident that the Laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the Laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ken Ferris

