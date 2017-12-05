FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WADA reinstates suspended Mexico laboratory
December 5, 2017 / 4:15 PM / a day ago

WADA reinstates suspended Mexico laboratory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexico’s suspended anti-doping laboratory has been reinstated after correcting non-conformities, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday.

Olivier Niggli, Director General of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) addresses the WADA Symposium in Ecublens, Switzerland, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Laboratorio Nacional de Prevencion y Control del Dopaje had its accreditation revoked on Nov. 23 and was prohibited from carrying out any anti-doping activities after failing to comply with international standards.

WADA said it was satisfied the Mexico lab had addressed the issues and could resume testing immediately.

“We would like to commend the Laboratory for the cooperation and hard work that led to this reinstatement,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

”We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA.”

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond

