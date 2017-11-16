FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says decision not to reinstate anti-doping agency 'unfair'
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Kremlin says decision not to reinstate anti-doping agency 'unfair'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) decision not to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, suspended two years ago over allegations of state-sponsored doping, was unfair.

“We do not agree with such a decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We consider it unfair and we have denied and categorically deny accusations that the use of doping had state support. This is out of the question.”

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.