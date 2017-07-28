FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Sri Lanka PM says to sign China port deal on Saturday
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 10 days ago

Sri Lanka PM says to sign China port deal on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe speaks at the opening of The Ocean Conference at the United Nations in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 5, 2017.Carlo Allegri

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will sign a deal with China on Saturday to lease the southern Hambantota port, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka's cabinet earlier this week cleared a revised agreement for the Chinese-built port after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation.

"We will sign the Hambantota agreement tomorrow...We are giving the country a better deal without debt," Wickremesinghe told reporters on Friday.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

