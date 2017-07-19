FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Bain, Cinven launch sweetened takeover offer for Stada
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 19 days ago

Bain, Cinven launch sweetened takeover offer for Stada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File Photo: The logo of the pharmaceutical company Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at its headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Germany, March 14, 2012.Alex Domanski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven launched their sweetened takeover offer for German generic drugmaker Stada (STAGn.DE) on Wednesday, giving shareholders until Aug. 16 to tender their shares, the companies said.

Stada said on July 10 that Bain and Cinven would raise their offer by 25 cents per share to 66.25 euros after their previous 5.3 billion euro (4.68 billion pounds) bid fell through.

The private equity groups are also lowering their acceptance threshold to 63 percent, after the last offer secured the support of 65.52 percent of shareholders, short of the 67.5 percent they had targeted.

The newest offer is the latest twist in a takeover saga for Stada - one of the last remaining independent generic drugmakers in Europe - that has seen management upheaval and previous failed offers.

Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned this month after the failure of the most recent bid.

Bain and Cinven said on Wednesday they had already received irrevocable commitments to their sweetened bid from shareholders representing about 19.6 percent of Stada's stock.

Stada said its boards would examine the new offer document and issue a reasoned statement in a timely manner.

"As of today, both boards expect to be able to recommend the renewed offer for acceptance to the shareholders," it said.

Labour union IG BCE has meanwhile threatened to resist any further takeover attempts if Bain and Cinven's fresh offer fails.

"This is some high-level gambling, and Stada's employees will have to foot the bill later," Ralf Erkens, district chief at the union, said in a recent statement.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.