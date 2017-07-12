FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Stada says activist investor Elliott builds 8.7 percent stake
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 25 days ago

Stada says activist investor Elliott builds 8.7 percent stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott has built an 8.7 percent stake in Stada (STAGn.DE), the generic drugmaker which has backed a takeover offer from buyout groups Bain and Cinven said on Wednesday.

Elliott declined to comment its intentions.

According to people close to the matter the investor has not yet signalled to Bain and Cinven whether it will tender its shares.

The private equity firms announced a sweetened bid on Monday, after their prior offer fell through.

Stada said that Elliott founder Paul Singer had 6.71 percent of Stada plus 1.98 percent in options as of July 4.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Edward Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.