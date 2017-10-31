FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart names Ben Hung as retail bank chief
#Business News
October 31, 2017 / 8:45 AM / in a day

StanChart names Ben Hung as retail bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) named its top China banker as its new global retail banking chief, in a reshuffle of several senior roles at the bank one day before it reports third-quarter earnings.

FILE PHOTO - People pass by the logo of Standard Chartered plc at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Ben Hung, chief executive for the Greater China and North Asia regions, will take over as retail banking CEO from Karen Fawcett on Nov. 30, the bank said.

Fawcett joined the bank in 2001 and will retire at the end of the year.

Among other changes, the bank’s Singapore Chief Executive Judy Hsu will take on oversight of the ASEAN and South Asia regions from Anna Marrs. Marrs will continue to head the commercial and private banking businesses.

Former acting head of Britain’s financial watchdog, Tracey McDermott, will take over responsibility for brand and marketing.

StanChart reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with investors expected to focus on its revenue after two years of restructuring under Chief Executive Bill Winters.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Lawrence White in London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
